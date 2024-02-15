A wreath will be laid in Eyre Square tomorrow to honour the history of JFK and other American presidents.

Presidents Day is celebrated by The White House Historical Association on the third Monday of February every year.





In Galway, the history of JFK will be honored at the JFK memorial in Eyre Square, which commemorates his iconic visit in 1963.

A wreath will be laid tomorrow at 2pm by The Friends of the White House Historical Association in Ireland, with Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare in attendance.

Darragh Bohan of The Friends of the WHHA In Ireland says it’s important to celebrate important historical links.

The post Wreath to be laid in Eyre Square to honour JFK on US Presidents Day appeared first on Galway Bay FM.