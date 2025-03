This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A wreath laying ceremony is taking place in Athenry this weekend to commemorate a 1916 leader.

Julia Morrissey was a Cumann na mBan commander in Galway during the rising.

Her mental health declined following the execution of her close friend and rebel leader, Liam Mellows, and she spent her final days in an institution

The wreath laying, organised by Éirígi, will take place in the Old Dominican Priory at I o’clock tomorrow afternoon