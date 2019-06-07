Galway TD: ‘Worst housing crisis for 40 years’

Galway City Tribune – Galway City’s prevailing housing crisis is worse than it ever was over the past four decades, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has been told in the Dáil.

Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív told a debate on Homeless Accommodation Provision said that more than half of the people who come to his weekly city clinics raise issues in relation to housing.

“In all my time in politics, I have never seen as dire a housing situation as that which currently prevails in Galway City,” the Fianna Fáil TD told Minister Murphy.

“We hear much about homelessness in Dublin. Obviously, as a consequence of its size and population, it has more homeless people than Galway. However, there is a crisis in housing in Galway. Very few social houses have been built there over the past seven or eight years, leaving a significant deficit. Many decent families cannot get permanent accommodation.

“Every Monday, I hold a clinic in the city which is attended by a large number of people. The extraordinary thing is that more than half of those who come to my clinic each week raise issues related to the housing crisis,” he said.

