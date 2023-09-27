  • Services

World School Milk Day celebrated on Walsh’s farm in Oranmore

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Dairy Council teamed up with Agri Aware to celebrate World School Milk today in Oranmore

Our reporter Leah Hogarty got her wellies on and went out to Walsh’s family farm to get in on the action:


