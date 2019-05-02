World Safety Day Event held at Safety Direct, Galway

Safety Direct, Riverside Commercial Estate, Galway held their World Safety Day event on Friday 26th April last.

The event ran in-store all day from 8.30am until 5.30pm.

Safety Direct 1 of 3

At 10am and again at 2pm a series of product demonstrations took place. Topics included a Fall Arrest Equipment demonstration by Honeywell; Respiratory Safety by 3M; Eyewear Safety by UVEX and Hearing Protection by 3M. Each presentation had an approximate running time of 30 minutes.

Galway Bay FM Baycaster was on hand to deliver the message of World Safety Day across the airwaves to Galway City and County.

Amazing prizes and giveaways were run throughout the day with goodybags worth over €50 for the first 100 customers who spent over €20.

Free Coffee or Tea with yummy bite size treats were available along with the added bonus of 15% Discount right across the store.

Exhibitors on the Day included:

3M – Respiratory and Hearing Protection

Honeywell – Fall Arrest Equipment

Helly Hansen – Workwear

UVEX – Eyewear

Dunlop – Footwear

Safety Direct would like to thank all of their customers who attended the event and also the exhibitors who took part in the exhibition.

SPONSORED CONTENT