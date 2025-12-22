World rowing champion set for community homecoming at Páirc Mhaigh Cuilinn

World rowing champion Fiona Murtagh will be officially welcomed home to her native Maigh Cuilinn on Saturday week, December 27, as the local community comes together to celebrate her recent gold medal victory in the women’s single sculls at the World Rowing Championships.

The homecoming event, which is open to people of all ages, will take place at 12:30pm at Páirc Mhaigh Cuilinn, the GAA clubhouse, offering a family-friendly lunchtime celebration during the Christmas period.

Fiona’s World Championship gold represents one of the most significant individual achievements in Irish rowing in recent years.

Competing in the single sculls — one of the sport’s most physically and mentally demanding disciplines — athletes race alone against the best in the world.

While visiting home in Maigh Cuilinn during her training build-up to the World Championships, Fiona continued to follow her strict training schedule, regularly using the club gym at Páirc Mhaigh Cuilinn, where she is a member — underlining the discipline and commitment that ultimately delivered a world title.

The celebration will include a short on-stage interview and a Q&A session where children will have the opportunity to ask Fiona questions, followed by a meet-and-greet with photo opportunities for those attending.

The homecoming is intended to be a genuine community occasion, bringing together families, local clubs and people of all ages to recognise an extraordinary sporting achievement by someone from their own community.

All are welcome to attend.

Pictured: Homecoming… Fiona Murtagh.