  • Services

Services

World Rowing Champion gets huge welcome home

Published:

World Rowing Champion gets huge welcome home
Share story:

Two thousand years ago, the Wise Men also brought frankincense and myrrh – but Christmas in Moycullen was all about the gold, as their World Champion came home to a hero’s welcome.

Rowing superstar Fiona Murtagh has enjoyed a big Moycullen welcome before – when she returned from Tokyo with the county’s first Olympic medal, alongside her fellow Galwegian Aifric Keogh – but this time she was the golden girl all on her own.

That said, she shared the stage at her homecoming on Saturday with another international sports star from Moycullen.

Also back home for Christmas was Áine McDonagh, the Moycullen footballer starring for Hawthorn in the AFLW, who was recently celebrated as an All-Australian Hawthorn’s Best & Fairest Winner.

A huge crowd turned out at Páirc Mhaigh Cuilinn to meet their rowing hero, a woman who made history with her victory over hot favourite Lauren Henry to claim World Rowing Championship gold at the Shanghai Water Sports Centre.

Competing in the single sculls — one of the sport’s most physically and mentally demanding disciplines — her success represented one of the most significant individual achievements in Irish rowing in recent years.

Caption: World Champion Fiona Murtagh at her Moycullen homecoming. Photo Sean Lydon

For the full story and loads of photographs from the event, get this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Work-mates intervene in domestic abuse cases

MORE women are being referred to domestic abuse services by work colleagues than ever before – th...

no_space
Galway set for busy year on the industrial front

Employment in IDA Ireland-supported companies in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon reached more than 31,...

no_space
Solar farm protest billboards ripped down

A GARDA investigation has been launched into the vandalising and removal of anti-solar farm signs...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1925 Blaze of colour In the opinion of visitors and residents, the merchants and traders of...

no_space
Special tours as Music Network marks its 40th

Arts Week with Judy Murphy Music Network, the organisation that promotes national tours of top...

no_space
Titans take the spoils in a tight derby tie with Maree

THE headline basketball fixture of the Christmas period came in the University of Galway Sports A...

no_space
Free programme aimed at returned Irish emigrants or those hoping to return soon

A trio of Galway success stories have thrown their weight behind Back for Business, the free gove...

no_space
Lancaster still to work magic as Connacht stumble again!

Connacht 24 Ulster 29 By JOHN FALLON AT DEXCOM STADIUM HEAD Coach Stuart Lancaster says ...

no_space
Artists gather for collective show with a different vision

Still, We Gather, an exhibition running at the city’s Galway Arts Centre until February 8, is a g...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up