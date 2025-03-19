  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

World renowned folklorist to deliver University of Galway’s inaugural Máire Mhac an tSaoi Lecture

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

World renowned folklorist to deliver University of Galway’s inaugural Máire Mhac an tSaoi Lecture
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

World renowned folklorist and scholar Professor Henry Glassie will tomorrow deliver the inaugural Máire Mhac an tSaoi Distinguished Lecture in Irish Studies at University of Galway.

The lecture ‘At Work in the Irish Field’ will take place at 4 tomorrow afternoon in the Hardiman Building on campus.

The lecture has been organised as part of a year of celebrations to mark the 25-year anniversary of the establishment of the Centre for Irish Studies at the University

Máire Mhac an tSaoi was one of the leading Irish poets of the 20th century and Honorary Professor of Irish Studies at the University of Galway from 2005.

Professor Emeritus of Folklore at Indiana University, Henry Glassie prioritises people and their ways of living in all of his work focusing on Ireland, Turkey and the United States

More like this:
no_space
Taoiseach pledges to look into Aran Island schools having to pay more for school meals

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Taoiseach has pledged to look into claims that sc...

no_space
Indreabhán man to feature on TG4 show about living with a disability

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Indreabhán man is to feature tonight on TG4's prog...

no_space
One of two Galway County Council seats to be filled on Monday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOne of the two vacant Galway County Council seats wil...

no_space
A thousand properties for short-term let in Galway but substantially fewer long-term

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than a thousand properties are listed for short-...

no_space
Plans lodged for apartment block at city's Monivea Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for an apartment block at Moni...

no_space
Ciaran Cannon appointed to high level position with online educator Alison

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFormer Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has ...

no_space
Upgrade works to get underway on pipe near Headford that's burst repeatedly in recent years

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUpgrade works are to get underway next month on a pip...

no_space
Northwest fairing better for declining nitrogen levels in rivers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAreas of the midlands and north west are fairing bett...

no_space
An Post confirms Oranmore Post Office will reopen tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOranmore Post Office will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up