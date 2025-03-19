World renowned folklorist to deliver University of Galway’s inaugural Máire Mhac an tSaoi Lecture

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

World renowned folklorist and scholar Professor Henry Glassie will tomorrow deliver the inaugural Máire Mhac an tSaoi Distinguished Lecture in Irish Studies at University of Galway.

The lecture ‘At Work in the Irish Field’ will take place at 4 tomorrow afternoon in the Hardiman Building on campus.

The lecture has been organised as part of a year of celebrations to mark the 25-year anniversary of the establishment of the Centre for Irish Studies at the University

Máire Mhac an tSaoi was one of the leading Irish poets of the 20th century and Honorary Professor of Irish Studies at the University of Galway from 2005.

Professor Emeritus of Folklore at Indiana University, Henry Glassie prioritises people and their ways of living in all of his work focusing on Ireland, Turkey and the United States