World-first trials for chronic pain pioneered in Ireland

A consortium of MedTech and digital healthcare companies and university researchers are to launch a series of world-first clinical trials focused on bringing long term relief to people suffering from chronic musculoskeletal pain.

And a spin-off of the trials would mean that patients here could be offer the treatment much earlier than would otherwise be possible – paving a path to change the way that chronic pain is treated.

The partnership of CrannMed, Salaso Health Solutions, University of Galway’s Institute for Clinical Trials and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has been awarded €6.6million Government investment.

The funding, announced by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke, is part of the latest tranche of awards from the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund.

The consortium will carry out the RECAP project – Resorbable Embolization for Chronic musculoskeletal Pain.

The series of clinical trials taking place as part of the project are being coordinated by University of Galway’s Institute for Clinical Trials and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The trial programme combines two complimentary technologies to improve outcomes for people with chronic musculoskeletal pain.

Patients will have access to breakthrough pain treatment developed by CrannMed and a recovery programme developed by Salaso with the support of clinical specialists.

In the first trial, a patient will receive an injection which will selectively block blood flow to the site of pain, reducing inflammation and stray nerve endings, which are ultimately the root cause of the pain.

Patients who have experienced chronic pain need to pursue a structured recovery process aimed at building strength and improving the resilience of musculoskeletal tissues.

The second trial assesses the patient’s recovery as they are supported by an AI enabled self-management platform in real-time.

Furthermore, the trials will allow scientists and researchers within the clinical centres to develop new imaging techniques, smart trial designs and pain measurement methodologies that will be needed to make the solution standard within healthcare systems.

CrannMed Chief Executive Officer Liam Farrissey described it as ‘very rewarding to be able to put to put such a high-quality consortium together from within the Irish eco-system’.

“The consortium covers development, manufacture, clinical validation and AI enabled patient engagement all from within world class teams operating in the country,” he said.

“An exciting benefit is that we will be able to offer our treatment to Irish patients much earlier than would otherwise be possible. If we are successful, it can pave the way to change the way we treat chronic pain,” he added.

Salaso’ s Aoife Ní Mhuirí also emphasised the benefit of having treatment and recovery closer to home, saving time and money for patients and the health system.

“The approach is more sustainable, more accessible for patients, and has the potential to set a new global standard for pain management,” she said.

Professor Fidelma Dunne, Director of the Institute for Clinical Trials at University of Galway, said believes the project will revolutionize how chronic joint and muscle pain is treated.

“The innovative treatment and clinical trial will enable patients to get effective, long-term pain relief from chronic pain without surgery or addictive drugs,” she said.

University of Galway’s Institute for Clinical Trials has a pivotal role in the project, focused on clinical trial leadership, innovation in trial design and overall coordination and delivery of the clinical trial programme for the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund.

The consortium stated that the combined benefits of the treatment and technologies being trialled are expected to be tens of times better than steroid injections, which are the current standard of care for chronic musculoskeletal pain conditions.

Pictured: Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke with representatives of the RECAP project (from left), Aideen O’Doherty, Head of Programmes, HRB Clinical Research Facility Galway, Institute for Clinical Trials, University of Galway, Liam Farrissey, CEO, CrannMed, Salaso CEO Aoife Ní Mhuirí, and Dawn McGlade, Industry Engagement Business Development Manager, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.