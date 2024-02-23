Works are now underway on a new outdoor gym in Castlepark.

The Calisthenics gym will be located at a site near East United FC, that’s set to become known as “Castlepark Fitness Area”.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Calisthenics is a form of exercise that involves running, standing, pushing and pulling using bodyweight.

The outdoor gym will be the first of its kind built by Galway City Council.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’ll be a big addition to the area.

The post Works underway on new outdoor gym in Castlepark appeared first on Galway Bay FM.