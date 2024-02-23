Works underway on new outdoor gym in Castlepark
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Works are now underway on a new outdoor gym in Castlepark.
The Calisthenics gym will be located at a site near East United FC, that’s set to become known as “Castlepark Fitness Area”.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Calisthenics is a form of exercise that involves running, standing, pushing and pulling using bodyweight.
The outdoor gym will be the first of its kind built by Galway City Council.
Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’ll be a big addition to the area.
The post Works underway on new outdoor gym in Castlepark appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Survey of air quality in city identifies low levels of pollution due to traffic levels
A survey of air quality in Galway City has identified relatively low levels of pollution due to t...
Labour selects Galway City Centre candidate for June’s local elections
The Labour Party has selected its candidate to run in the Galway City Centre area in June’s...
Sports Minister Thomas Byrne to visit Galway
Junior Minister for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne will visit Galway later today Minis...
Rents in Galway 61 per cent higher than pre-pandemic era
In Galway City, rents have risen by 11.3% in the last year and the average rent is now €1999. In ...
Galway traffic system silence highlights Council’s contempt
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley It was a simple question. ‘How ma...
‘After hours’ market to encourage late-night Galway City shopping
More than 600 submissions have been logged so far from the public about the city after dark which...
Distraught mother left begging for secondary school place in Galway
A distraught Galway mother has been left ‘begging’ for a second-level place for her son as city s...
€3m for Galway City Ring Road in 2024 roads funding budget
The Galway City Ring Road – currently held up because of a judicial review – has been allocated €...
Mixed bag from Connacht enough to take the spoils
Cardiff 12 Connacht 16 By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT coach Pete Wilkins has been around rugby ...