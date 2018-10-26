Works underway on major watermain upgrades in Cois Fharraige

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has begun extensive works to upgrade the water mains in the Cois Fharraige area.

The works on almost 10 kilometres of pipe aim to improve security of supply, improve water quality and tackle high levels of leaks.

They’re taking place off the R336 between Na Minna Airport and Kilroe East – and ground conditions will dictate the length of the project.

