Works to start on Oranmore train station upgrades in October

Works on significant upgrades to Oranmore train station are to get underway in October.

The original Oranmore train station was opened in 1851, and after more than 100 years of service, it closed in 1963.

The new station, 1.4km west of the original building, was opened in 2013 – and little more than 10 years later, it cannot cope with demand.

This €12m upgrade project will radically boost capacity by adding a 1km section of double track, or passing loop, to increase frequency.

With it comes a new 185m platform, elevators, and various landscaping and design improvements.

And while it’s not part of this upgrade, the potential expansion of the carpark is also being looked at.

Oranmore-native Minister Hildegarde Naughton is also asking the NTA to ensure the station is served by public transport in the very near future.

And separate to that, Galway County Council is currently advancing plans to create new pedestrian paths and cycling lanes between the station and the village centre.