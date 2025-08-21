  • Services

Works to improve water supply in Kilcolgan and Ballinderreen begin next week

Published:

Works to improve water supply in Kilcolgan and Ballinderreen begin next week
Works to improve water supply in the areas of Kilcolgan and Ballinderreen will begin next week.

Uisce Éireann will be replacing 4km of ageing water mains along the N67 between the two villages.

The works, which will be done in stages, are due to begin next week and are expected to be completed in early 2026.

They’ll be carried out by Farrans Construction on behalf of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Some traffic management measures, in the form of lane closures, will be required at times, but local and emergency traffic will always be maintained.

The works may also involve some short-term water interruptions, but customers will be given at least two days notice of any planned interruptions. ]

