Works to improve water supply in city centre to begin tomorrow morning

Works to improve water supply in city centre to begin tomorrow morning
Works to secure the water supply in Bowling Green in the city centre begin tomorrow morning

Uisce Éireann will be working in partnership with Galway City Council to replace more than 100 metres of old water mains between Market Street Junction and the Tuck Mill Court Apartments.


To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, a lane closure will be in place and traffic will be diverted along Lombard Street. However, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

It’s hoped the new pipework will improve water quality and supply as well reducing disruptions caused by low pressure and outages.

The works, which will be carried out by Farrans on behalf of Uisce Éireann, are expected to be completed by December.

