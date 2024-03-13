Works to get underway on new sections of Athenry Northern Ring Road this year

Works are to get underway on new sections of the Athenry Northern Ring Road later this year.

€1.6m was allocated to sections three and five of the long-planned road in the county roads programme for this year.





The Athenry Northern Ring Road was granted planning permission in 2006.

The first section, from Raheen Road north to a roundabout junction with Ballydavid Cottages and the R347 was opened in mid 2013.

Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn explains what’ll be worked on this year.

