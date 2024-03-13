Works to get underway on new sections of Athenry Northern Ring Road this year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Works are to get underway on new sections of the Athenry Northern Ring Road later this year.
€1.6m was allocated to sections three and five of the long-planned road in the county roads programme for this year.
The Athenry Northern Ring Road was granted planning permission in 2006.
The first section, from Raheen Road north to a roundabout junction with Ballydavid Cottages and the R347 was opened in mid 2013.
Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn explains what’ll be worked on this year.
