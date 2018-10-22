Works to begin shortly on N59 in Recess

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pavement works on the N59 at Recess are due to begin shortly.

Councillor Eileen Mannion says pavement strengthening works will begin at the speed limit signs on the Clifden side of Recess.

The works will extend eastwards for 3 kilometres to finish just after Recess church.

Surveying works begin today and the roadworks will begin on November 5th.

The pavement works are expected to be complete by Christmas.