Works on Doughiska Skate Park worth almost half a million euro begin today

Doughiska Park Refurbishment works worth €400,000 are beginning today.

Galway City Council has signed a contract with Browne Brothers Site Services Ltd for the project.

The state-of-the-art skate park will include a variety of features, catering to both beginners and more experienced skaters and bikers.

The works are expected to take around three months to complete and the park will be closed for the duration of the works.

City East Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s one of several positive developments for the area