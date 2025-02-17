Works get underway on major active travel project at Ballybane Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Works have gotten underway today on a major active travel project at Ballybane Road.

It’ll provide protected cycle tracks and improved footpaths between ATU Galway and the junction with Monivea Road.

The aim is to create 2m protected cycle track and 2m footpath on both sides of Ballybane Road.

And to achieve that, some of the existing carriageway will have to be reclaimed – in effect, less space for cars.

There’ll also be some new signalised crossings for pedestrians and cyclists along the road, and existing junctions would be upgraded.

Works will typically take place from Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm, with occassional work at other times.

During those times, traffic management will be place, and some single-lane closures will be needed – but these will only be introduced during off-peak hours.

Next month, similar works will also get underway on Castlepark Road – and it’s expected both projects will be completed around Q3 of next year.