  • Services

Services

Works get underway on major active travel project at Ballybane Road

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Works get underway on major active travel project at Ballybane Road
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Works have gotten underway today on a major active travel project at Ballybane Road.

It’ll provide protected cycle tracks and improved footpaths between ATU Galway and the junction with Monivea Road.

The aim is to create 2m protected cycle track and 2m footpath on both sides of Ballybane Road.

And to achieve that, some of the existing carriageway will have to be reclaimed – in effect, less space for cars.

There’ll also be some new signalised crossings for pedestrians and cyclists along the road, and existing junctions would be upgraded.

Works will typically take place from Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm, with occassional work at other times.

During those times, traffic management will be place, and some single-lane closures will be needed – but these will only be introduced during off-peak hours.

Next month, similar works will also get underway on Castlepark Road – and it’s expected both projects will be completed around Q3 of next year.

More like this:
no_space
Gardaí seek help in finding a missing teenager in Galway City.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are seeking help in finding a missing teenager...

no_space
Nine Galway establishments noted on 'best roast list'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNine restaurants across Galway have been noted on a n...

no_space
University of Galway plants ‘Pocket Forest’ woodland on campus

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway has planted a Pocket Forest, wit...

no_space
Western Development Commission leads digital transformation for Marine Tourism SMEs BP

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Western Development Commission is spearheading a ...

no_space
Irish Water urged to update public on plans for upgrades on Gort water supply

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIrish Water is being urged to be transparent and upda...

no_space
Refusal of creative media campus at former convent in Spiddal appealed to An Bord Pleanala

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe refusal of plans to transform a former convent in...

no_space
Plans lodged for major upgrade of entrance to Galway Clinic

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for major upgrades to the entr...

no_space
Revamp of iconic Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill will cost several million euro

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA planned revamp of the iconic Blackrock Diving Tower...

no_space
Seven Springs Day Centre Loughrea to fully reopen in coming weeks after HIQA approval

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Seven Springs Day Centre in Loughrea has been giv...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up