Works beginning today on Bóthar Stiofáin Cycle Network Scheme in city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Construction works are beginning today on the Bóthar Stiofáin Cycle Network Scheme in Galway city.

The project will deliver walking and cycling infrastructure along the 870 metre road, which connects Rahoon Road with Western Distributor Road.

The works includes the construction of raised adjacent cycle tracks on both sides of the road, along with raised zebra crossings.

Works, which are expected to take a year, are getting underway today, and some traffic disruption is expected.

