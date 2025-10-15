  • Services

Services

Works begin on site of new Connemara ambulance base

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Works begin on site of new Connemara ambulance base
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Works have finally begun on the site of the new Connemara ambulance base.

Following a campaign spanning two decades, the HSE announced plans for the facility in 2021, but it’s suffered delays over the years.

The works will involve turning the existing single-storey health centre in Recess into an ambulance base, with two bays for ambulance parking and two car parking spaces.

It’s expected the works, which are being carried out by a local contractor, will take around six months

Speaking to Galway Talks, PJ Leavy Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group, says it means a lot to the local community

 

More like this:
no_space
Local MEP says milestone reached on fairer airline rules

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local MEP says an important milestone has been reac...

no_space
Evolution of ferry services of Inis Mór, Inis Oírr and Inishbofin features in new TG4 series

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new series starting tonight on TG4 will provide an ...

no_space
Approval for 13 new homes in Williamstown despite local objections

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMApproval has been given for 13 new homes in Williamst...

no_space
Gaeltacht Minister to attend sod turning for €9.5m community centre in Maigh Cuilinn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA sod turning ceremony will take place next Monday (O...

no_space
Call for extra services on Clifden-Galway bus route

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for extra services to be added to Bus ...

no_space
Claim SMEs in west at risk of unfair exclusion from EU supports

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSMEs and social enterprises in the west are at risk o...

no_space
Uninsured Killimor man tells court car registered to six-year-old daughter

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA judge has described as ‘bizarre’ a road traffic cas...

no_space
Uninsured Killimor man tells court car registered to six year old daughter

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA judge has described as ‘bizarre’ a road traffic cas...

no_space
Killimor man tells court car is registered to six year old daughter

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA judge has described as ‘bizarre’ a road traffic cas...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up