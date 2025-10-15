Works begin on site of new Connemara ambulance base

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Works have finally begun on the site of the new Connemara ambulance base.

Following a campaign spanning two decades, the HSE announced plans for the facility in 2021, but it’s suffered delays over the years.

The works will involve turning the existing single-storey health centre in Recess into an ambulance base, with two bays for ambulance parking and two car parking spaces.

It’s expected the works, which are being carried out by a local contractor, will take around six months

Speaking to Galway Talks, PJ Leavy Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group, says it means a lot to the local community