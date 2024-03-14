Works begin on €2m refurbishment of Portumna Court House

Works have begun on a two million euro refurbishment of the Portumna Court House building.

The milestone was marked by the signing of the contract between Galway County Council and the Building Contractor.





The building will be transformed into an exhibition and event space over the next 12 to 14 months.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says it will offer an important new amenity for both locals and visitors:

