  • Services

Services

Works begin on €2m refurbishment of Portumna Court House

Published:

Works begin on €2m refurbishment of Portumna Court House
Share story:

Works have begun on a two million euro refurbishment of the Portumna Court House building.

The milestone was marked by the signing of the contract between Galway County Council and the Building Contractor.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The building will be transformed into an exhibition and event space over the next 12 to 14 months.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says it will offer an important new amenity for both locals and visitors:

The post Works begin on €2m refurbishment of Portumna Court House appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Cabinet Minister to be asked to intervene in stalled N59 upgrade works

Galway County Council is to write to a Cabinet Minister to seek his intervention on stalled N59 u...

no_space
Galway rain warning shortened by Met Eireann

The status yellow rain warning for Galway will now expire at 4pm. Met Éireann had initially issue...

no_space
Grow Remote Galway to host ‘After Work Meetup’ this evening for remote and hybrid workers

Volunteer group Grow Remote Galway is this evening hosting its first ‘After Work MeetupR...

no_space
Portershed announced new childcare facility Seomra Bábóg

PorterShed has announced a new childcare facility, to aid working parents. Seomra Bábóg allows ch...

no_space
Plans for new footpaths and cycle lanes to Oranmore train station won’t be completed until 2026

An active travel scheme in Oranmore – which aims to create cycling and pedestrian links to ...

no_space
Demand for Gardai to seize and impound vehicles responsible for illegal dumping on city outskirts

There’s a demand for Gardaí to hit illegal dumpers “where it hurts” – by ...

no_space
Local TD urges Government to fight back against the “heavy hand” of the EU over turf cutting

A local TD is urging Irish officials to fight back against the so-called “heavy hand”...

no_space
Loughrea councillors slate update on Athlone to Galway Greenway as ‘waffle’

An update given to councillors in relation to the Athlone to Galway Greenway has been described a...

no_space
Farmland prices are falling across Connacht

Land prices are falling across Connacht, with Galway prices among the lowest in the country. The ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up