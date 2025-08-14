  • Services

Works begin at Nun's Island for €4.3m University of Galway UrbanLab project

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Construction works are beginning at Nun’s Island as part of a 4.3 million euro UrbanLab project at University of Galway.

It’ll involve the transformation of an old mill building into a dedicated and flagship community and research space for the university.

The historic property at Nun’s Island dates back to the 1850s and originally formed part of the Persse’s Distillery complex.

Dr Pat Collins, Lecturer in Economic Geography at the university outlines the hopes for the new facility

The works are part of plans for the Galway Innovation & Creativity District, led by the University in partnership with Galway City Council and funded under the Government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF).

The UrbanLab is the first project to commence on site as part of the €4.3million URDF funding investment for the Galway Innovation & Creativity District.

Minister James Browne said: “The UrbanLab is an exciting and timely initiative. The commencement of works marks a key step forward in shaping a resilient, inclusive urban future.

The UrbanLab, housed in this beautiful historic structure, supported by the Urban Regeneration Development Fund, is a flagship initiative by the University of Galway focused on sustainable urban development, community engagement and interdisciplinary research.

It brings together communities to work on new ideas and solutions for city life. The UrbanLab will be a shared space where people can learn, talk, and do research together.”

