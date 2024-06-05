Works on the redevelopment of Ceannt Station in Galway are now well underway.

Iarnród Éireann is advising customers that access to the station and its platforms will temporarily change from next Monday (10/6).





It’s to facilitate the improvement works at the station, which are on track to be completed in early 2026.

From June 10th, the car park entrance will be closed, and the Station Road entrance will provide access only to the booking office and not to the platforms.

Meanwhile, the new main entrance to access platforms for train services will be further east along Station Road, until further notice.

The redevelopment works will help expand rail services in Galway by constructing three extra platforms, bringing the total to five.

There will also be a new entrance and roof, along with new customer facilities such as retail units, waiting areas and toilet facilities.

Improvements will also be seen for the station’s accessibility, while the plans will also provide for a bus bay expansion in the future.

Works at Ceannt Station well underway as customers advised of alternative access