Works at Ceannt Station well underway as customers advised of alternative access
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Works on the redevelopment of Ceannt Station in Galway are now well underway.
Iarnród Éireann is advising customers that access to the station and its platforms will temporarily change from next Monday (10/6).
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It’s to facilitate the improvement works at the station, which are on track to be completed in early 2026.
From June 10th, the car park entrance will be closed, and the Station Road entrance will provide access only to the booking office and not to the platforms.
Meanwhile, the new main entrance to access platforms for train services will be further east along Station Road, until further notice.
The redevelopment works will help expand rail services in Galway by constructing three extra platforms, bringing the total to five.
There will also be a new entrance and roof, along with new customer facilities such as retail units, waiting areas and toilet facilities.
Improvements will also be seen for the station’s accessibility, while the plans will also provide for a bus bay expansion in the future.
The post Works at Ceannt Station well underway as customers advised of alternative access appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
UG students bring Galway’s heritage to life through interactive maps
Students from the University of Galway bring Galway’s heritage to life through interactive ...
Thousands of Galway students to begin State Examinations this morning
Thousands of students across Galway city and county are to begin their Leaving and Junior Certifi...
Surge in ‘new Irish’ on lists to vote
A major voter registration drive among ‘new Irish’ residents in Galway has helped to add almost 2...
Seven additional services in shake-up of Galway-Dublin train timetable
There will be up to seven additional services on the Galway/Dublin train route, with an earlier t...
Gardaí seize 30 cars a week for no insurance
UP to 30 uninsured cars a week are being seized in the Galway area since the introduction last mo...
HSE to progress plans to redevelop Toghermore campus as disability and community services hub
The HSE is to progress plans to redevelop the Toghermore campus in Tuam as a disability and commu...
Heritage project seeking old stories and folklore recordings of Connemara
A heritage project which began in East Galway is making its way further West to Connemara. The Au...
Study reveals Galway 7th best county in Ireland for investing in solar energy
A new study has revealed that Galway is the 7th best county in Ireland for solar energy. The stud...
Galway Folk Festival to kick off tomorrow
The Galway Folk Festival kicks off its third edition tomorrow (june 5th) with over 50 events set ...