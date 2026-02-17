Working to make play better

Galway County Council has established a new committee to coordinate the delivery of sustainable outdoor amenities across the county – including trails, parks and water-based infrastructure.

Working under the National Outdoor Recreation Strategy 2023-2027, the Galway County Outdoor Recreation Committee brings together representatives from local government, the community and voluntary sector and several state agencies.

The committee held its first meeting on Thursday in the Council Chamber of Áras an Chontae, where members agreed its remit, set initial priorities for 2026 and began work on shared actions to expand and improve outdoor recreation opportunities.

A separate Galway Outdoor Recreation Project Team has also been established to support the Committee. It will lead the preparation of the five-year Galway County Outdoor Recreation Strategy 2026-2030, which has been approved for funding by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht.

The Committee membership comprises representatives of Galway County Council, Forum Connemara, Galway Rural Development, Fáilte Ireland, Coillte, Waterways Ireland, National Parks and Wildlife Service, the IFA, Bord na Móna, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Inland Fisheries Ireland, and Comhar na nOileán.

Pictured: Members of the newly established Galway County Outdoor Recreation Committee pictured at Áras an Chontae.