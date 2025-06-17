Work to start shortly on new section of Athenry Northern Ring Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Works on the western section of the Athenry Northern Ring Road will begin in the coming weeks.

It’s expected this phase, which connects Presentation College and the Raheen Road, will be completed toward the end of this year.

The first section of the project was completed in mid-2013, and this latest section is expected to ease congestion and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists

Liam Goggins, Executive Engineer in the County Council, says they’re also moving forward with the next phase despite several challenges