  • Services

Services

Work to start shortly on new section of Athenry Northern Ring Road

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Work to start shortly on new section of Athenry Northern Ring Road
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Works on the western section of the Athenry Northern Ring Road will begin in the coming weeks.

It’s expected this phase, which connects Presentation College and the Raheen Road, will be completed toward the end of this year.

The first section of the project was completed in mid-2013, and this latest section is expected to ease congestion and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists

Liam Goggins, Executive Engineer in the County Council, says they’re also moving forward with the next phase despite several challenges

More like this:
no_space
How do Irish people feel about News and where do they get it from?

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal radio and newspapers are the most trusted sourc...

no_space
Councillor Karey McHugh Farag to focus on affordable housing as Tuam Cathaoirleach

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe newly elected Cathaoirleach of the Tuam district ...

no_space
Dáil hears vulnerable residents in Connemara still feeling impact of Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSome of the most vulnerable residents in Connemara ar...

no_space
Local MEP says planned EU law on AI child porn vital step forward

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local MEP says proposed new EU laws to outlaw child...

no_space
Report launched in city shows local radio most trusted source of news

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal radio is one of the most trusted sources of new...

no_space
125 jobs for Oranmore as Neurent Medical opens state-of-the-art facility

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA jobs boost is in store for Oranmore as Neurent Medi...

no_space
Salthill home sets record by selling for €300k over AMV

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA home in Salthill has set a record for a local aucti...

no_space
President Higgins donates his archive to University of Galway

The Presidential Archive of President Michael D Higgins, as well as books from his personal colle...

no_space
New publication traces history of worship in Bearna and na Forbacha

A new publication, ‘Bearna na Forbacha - Worship through the Ages’ has been published by Salthill...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up