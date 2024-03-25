Work to start on resurfacing areas of the walkway around Doughiska Park

Work is to start this week on resurfacing work in areas of the walkway around Doughiska Park.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says areas of the walkway were in a bad state and were, in his view, a health and safety issue.





The Fianna Fáil councillor says this area is frequently used by walkers and joggers so it’s important the surfaces are up to standard.

