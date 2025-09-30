Work to start on new traffic management plan for Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Work is set to start shortly on a long-awaited new traffic management plan for Tuam.

The existing plan, which dates back to 2013, is widely seen to be hopelessly out of date and a factor in reduced footfall in the town.

The new plan aims to improve traffic flow and safety, provide fair access to parking, support local businesses and encourage sustainable transport options.

Once a draft plan is completed, it’s expected to go to public consultation around the end of the year.

Subject to funding, it’s expected the final plan would be adopted and implemented in late 2026.

Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner says this new plan cannot come soon enough