Work to begin on replacing 3km of problematic watermains in North Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Work will begin next week on the replacement of 3km of problematic watermains in North Galway.

The section, between Caherlistrane and Carheens, has burst repeatedly over the past few years.

It’s been a major source of exasperation for affected locals and businesses, as well as local councillors who’ve been demanding a permanent solution.

The work will finally get underway next Monday, and will be carried out in stages to minimise impact.

Crews will work along the L2111, from its junction with the R333, down through Caltra and onto the junction with the L2112 at Carheens Cross.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington says this work is long overdue.