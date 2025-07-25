Work still ongoing to address spreading of oats across city attracting wildlife and vermin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Work is still ongoing to address the long-running problem of oats being spread across the city, attracting wildlife and vermin.

A meeting at City Hall this week heard it’s a sensitive issue, and the HSE, Gardaí and City Council are liaising to address it.

But Fine Gael Councillor Frank Fahy expressed frustration that something seemingly so simple could take so long to take action on.

He spoke to David Nevin about the need for action – as well as the wider problem of seagulls and rats in the city.