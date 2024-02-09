Work set to begin on Parkmore bus lane
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
From this week’s Galway City Tribune – Work on the first phase of the Parkmore Road Bus Priority Scheme is to begin in less than a fortnight and will continue into the early months of 2025.
A south-bound bus lane will be constructed from the Parkmore Business Park roundabout to the Monivea Road junction with temporary traffic management measures to be in place over the next year.
Jons Civil Engineering from Duleek, Co Meath – who were the contractors for the new pedestrian bridge at the Salmon Weir – are set to turn the sod on the new project on Monday, February 19.
In addition to the new bus lane, six bus stops will also be put in place as well as four signalised pedestrian junctions and new ‘high-quality footpaths’. The Monivea Road junction is also to be upgraded.
The project is being funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) with the City Council in charge of the overall scheme – the consulting engineers are DBFL, who have an office in Odeon House, Eyre Square.
City Council Director of Services, Uinsinn Finn, told the Galway City Tribune that the project was an important one in terms of improving accessibility to and from the Parkmore employment hub.
“This is all part of the Parkmore Access Improvement Scheme which is designed to make it easier for people to use public transport to commute between the Business Park and other parts of the city and county,” said Mr Finn.
He added that the scheme was also designed to make the road – and entire area – safer for all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.
Local councillor and nearby resident, Michael Crowe, told the Galway City Tribune that he had concerns over the lengthy time span outlined for what was a 900-metre-long section of bus lane.
This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the February 9 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.
More like this:
Artists draw on Kate Bush’s lyrics for Gallery 126 show
Go Under the ivy, away from the party is the title of a new show that will run in the city’s Gall...
Special show celebrating work of late Tuam artist Laura Buckley
An exhibition opening in Galway Arts Centre this weekend will celebrate the innovative work of Tu...
Gritty Galway step it up to earn a share of the spoils
ROSCOMMON 0-9 GALWAY 0-9 By Alan Dooley at Dr Hyde Park ULTIMATELY, the point gained by ...
Top Sheeran tribute act for Town Hall
The city’s Town Hall Theatre plays host to top UK tribute act, the Ed Sheeran Experience, this Fr...
Newly-installed footpaths and resurfaced streets may have to be redone
From this week's Galway City Tribune Several newly-installed footpaths and resurfaced streets ‘ba...
Shefflin demands more of squad after confirming Cooney injury blow
GALWAY hurlers have suffered a significant injury blow with the news that attacker Kevin Cooney f...
Galway United to bring in two loan signings as McCormack makes return from knee surgery
Galway United are set to unveil two loan signings for the new season over the weekend as John Cau...
Maree/Oranmore face trek to Donegal in FAI Junior Cup
It was a successful weekend for Galway League clubs in the Connacht Junior Cup as six advanced to...
€17m for active and sustainable travel projects in Galway for 2024
Funding of €17m is to be made available for active and sustainable travel projects in Galway this...