Work set to begin on Parkmore bus lane

From this week’s Galway City Tribune – Work on the first phase of the Parkmore Road Bus Priority Scheme is to begin in less than a fortnight and will continue into the early months of 2025.

A south-bound bus lane will be constructed from the Parkmore Business Park roundabout to the Monivea Road junction with temporary traffic management measures to be in place over the next year.

Jons Civil Engineering from Duleek, Co Meath – who were the contractors for the new pedestrian bridge at the Salmon Weir – are set to turn the sod on the new project on Monday, February 19.

In addition to the new bus lane, six bus stops will also be put in place as well as four signalised pedestrian junctions and new ‘high-quality footpaths’. The Monivea Road junction is also to be upgraded.

The project is being funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) with the City Council in charge of the overall scheme – the consulting engineers are DBFL, who have an office in Odeon House, Eyre Square.

City Council Director of Services, Uinsinn Finn, told the Galway City Tribune that the project was an important one in terms of improving accessibility to and from the Parkmore employment hub.

“This is all part of the Parkmore Access Improvement Scheme which is designed to make it easier for people to use public transport to commute between the Business Park and other parts of the city and county,” said Mr Finn.

He added that the scheme was also designed to make the road – and entire area – safer for all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

Local councillor and nearby resident, Michael Crowe, told the Galway City Tribune that he had concerns over the lengthy time span outlined for what was a 900-metre-long section of bus lane.

This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the February 9 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.