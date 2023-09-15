  • Services

Work resumes on long-stalled social housing project in Ballybane

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work has resumed this week on a long-stalled social housing project in Ballybane.

A contractor was initially appointed in 2019 to build almost 60 homes, but the City Council terminated the contract last year due to serious delays.


It’s understood the project – known as Garraí Beag at Ballybane More – was only around 20 percent completed at that point.

The matter ended up in court but ultimately a new contractor, JJ Rhatigan, was appointed.

Work has now resumed at the site – and local Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s long overdue.

