Work progressing on the redevelopment of Ceannt Station

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The redevelopment of Ceannt Station is progressing well, according to a statement released by Iarnród Éireann.

The curved glazed roof is now in the process of being erected and reinstates the profile of the original roof from 1851, which was designed by Richard Turner, who designed the glasshouses of Dublin’s Botanical Gardens.

It contains 432 laminated glass panes, which overlap in a tiered fashion to allow daylight and natural ventilation into the concourse.

The redevelopment is funded by the Department of Housing’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and the National Transport Authority and will ensure that Ceannt Station becomes an expanded and integrated transport hub in the heart of Galway City.