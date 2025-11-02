Work on new pedestrian crossing at Salmon Weir Bridge to begin tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Work to install a new pedestrian crossing at the Salmon Weir Bridge will begin tomorrow.

The project will entail the construction of a temporary crossing across the R863 University Road at Galway Cathedral and will connect the footway on University Road near Fisheries Field to Droichead an Dóchais.

Brian Conneely and Co Ltd have been appointed to construct the crossing and work is due to be completed next February with a pause from December 5th to allow for Christmas Shopping traffic. Work will then recommence in the first week of January.

This work was deemed necessary until the BusConnects project proceeds and was approved following a notice of motion from Fine Gael Councillor Frank Fahy.

Traffic management plans will be in place, and two-way vehicular traffic will be maintained at peak times.

Full information is available via www.GalwayCity.ie