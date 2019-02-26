Work on 110-bed Galway City hotel to be completed in 2020

Construction work is underway on the latest city centre hotel, with the Dean Galway set to open in late 2020 on the site of the former Shannon Dry Cleaners in Bohermore.

The 110-bedroom hotel, bar and restaurant will be a sister hotel to The Dean Hotel on Harcourt Street in Dublin and will have a similar style in terms of “design, aesthetic and offering”.

“Customers can expect a great food and drink offering, and a focus on all the important things that make a great hotel,” remarked the Head of Marketing at the Press Up Entertainment Group, Laura Arnold.

The project will take approximately 20 months to complete and will cost over €10 million.

Once complete it will have approximately 100 full and part-time staff, and will require 60 full-time construction jobs over the course of the build.

The Dublin-based hospitality group opened The Devlin hotel in Dublin last November.

The Press Up Group, which is headed by property developer Paddy McKillen Junior, purchased the former Shannon Dry Cleaners and a number of adjoining properties for a reported €4.5 million.

As one of the largest hospitality groups in the country, it operates a portfolio of 34 hotels, bars, restaurants and nightclubs, including the Clarence Hotel (which is co-owned by Bono and The Edge), the Wowburger and Wagamama franchises, Captain Americas and the art deco Stella Cinema in Rathmines.

Planning permission was originally granted to Salthill-based developer Georgina O’Mahony of Highgate Properties, who then owned 84 and 86 Bohermore, while consent was given by Shannon Dry Cleaners include 80 Prospect Hill and 82 Bohermore in the plans. The dry cleaners was destroyed in a fire in 2016.

The plans include the conversion of the old Galway-Clifden railway tunnel under the site to a feature lounge.

Accounts filed by Orsen Ltd with the Companies Registration Office show pre-tax profits at Press Up increased 14-fold to €1.86m in 2017 and revenues increased by 32%, going from €43.9m to €57.88m.