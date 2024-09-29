Work nearing completion on County Galway’s first affordable homes since 2013

The first affordable homes to be developed in the county since 2013 are nearing completion in Baile Chláir – and they have now been made available for sale by Galway County Council.

A total of 61 affordable housing units are being delivered in the Garraí Na Gaoithe development, which is the first turnkey housing scheme to include affordable housing in County Galway under the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ policy.

There are 17 units, including two two-bedroom, nine three-bedroom and six four-bedroom houses, to be delivered in the soon-to-be-completed first phase of the development.

Work on 16 additional homes in the second phase of the development will commence in January and will be delivered in mid-2025 – with a further 28 units to be developed in the third phase later next year.

Located on the Lakeview Road, the housing scheme also features a crèche and is located close to local amenities in Baile Chláir.

Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway, Cllr Albert Dolan, said that the new homes would be welcomed by ‘those first-time and other eligible buyers who cannot afford to purchase a home on the open market’.

“This first phase of development represents the first affordable homes to be delivered in Galway in twelve years and the elected members and I fully support the work of Galway County Council’s Housing Directorate to significantly increase the county’s affordable housing stock over the coming months and years,” he said.

Director of Services for Housing Michael Owens said the 17 new homes were being made available for sale by Galway County Council under the Affordable Housing Act 2021 and Associated Affordable Housing Regulations.

“Applications will be accepted via an online application portal which will go live on October 14 at 10am. Applications may be made between October 14 and November 11,” he added

An information evening on the Garraí Na Gaoithe development will take place in the Claregalway Hotel on Thursday, October 3, at 7:00pm.

Further information on the Garraí Na Gaoithe scheme, including the Scheme of Priority, link to the application form, and support documentation required is available at www.galway.ie/affordable.

Pictured: The Garraí Na Gaoithe development at Baile Chláir.