Work-mates intervene in domestic abuse cases

Published:
-
-
Author: Avril Horan
~ 2 minutes read
MORE women are being referred to domestic abuse services by work colleagues than ever before – that’s according to Gillian McNamee, Head of Domestic Abuse Services with COPE Galway.
“We are observing women coming to talk to us because someone in their workplace has suggested they contact our service. This is not something we would have witnessed historically,” she says.
She believes the change is linked to the introduction of Domestic Violence Leave, which has increased awareness among employers and colleagues.
“Our team delivers training to all organisations and businesses that want to know how to respond and support colleagues who are subjected to domestic abuse,” she adds.
The latest figures from COPE Galway show rising demand for domestic abuse services across Galway city and county.
As of the end of October 2025, the organisation supported 88 women and 92 children in refuge, while 134 women and 83 children accessed the organisation’s drop-in service.
This is an increase on 2024, when they accommodated 86 women with 75 children and young people in refuge.
COPE Galway’s 2024 annual report notes that demand for domestic abuse services continues to grow in both scale and complexity.
Such was the surge that year, they were unable to accommodate 102 women and 175 children due to being at full capacity.
