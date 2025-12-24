Work gets under way on health ‘superhub’ in Galway

Developers have broken ground on a €50 million primary care ‘superhub’ on the Seamus Quirke Road.

The largescale project, which will provide primary care alongside a new pharmacy, a building for Tusla and an ambulance-deployment centre, is expected to take more than two years to build – and is set to be operational by the end of 2028.

A HSE West and North West spokesperson confirmed to the Galway City Tribune that site clearance works commenced on site in recent weeks, in preparation for ‘basement excavation’.

Located on the three-acre site of the former T O’Higgins manufacturing facility, the main building will house a primary care centre ranging from six to nine storeys in height, included in which will be the pharmacy and a café unit on the ground floor.

A four-storey building to house Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, will also be developed alongside a single-storey ambulance service facility.

The HSE spokesperson said the final dates for expected completion were yet to be determined, but the development, which is being led by Valley Healthcare, was expected to be fully operational in around three years.

“It is expected that the development will take approximately 32 months to practical completion. A detailed construction programme is awaited as part of the legal documents.

“Following practical completion, it is estimated a further three to six months will be required to equip the building. This is dependent on lead times for specific service equipment needs,” they stated.

Galway City Council granted permission for the development in September 2023. An appeal was later taken to An Bord Pleanála which upheld the Council’s decision, giving the final go-ahead to the project in September 2024.

The appeal had been brought to by Highfield Park Residents’ Association and a number of individual neighbouring residents.

Among the grounds of appeal were that the City Development Plan envisaged a masterplan for the wider area and, without such a plan, the proposed development was piecemeal and uncoordinated.

Residents also raised concerns over a lack of car parking facilities within the development which they said would lead to parking in nearby estates; potential damage to houses during construction; the creation of a flood risk; and the impact that the height of the main building might have on helicopter flight paths to University Hospital Galway.

Valley Healthcare, the company behind the plan, responded to the issues raised, saying that no damage would be caused to adjacent properties, the storm drainage network has been designed to accommodate a one in 100-year storm event, and that car parking had been provided to an acceptable standard.

Some 123 parking spaces are provided for in an underground carpark, with 220 bicycle parking bays also included in the plans.

Included in the primary care centre will be two GP practices; a ‘diagnostic superhub’ with X-ray, MRI and CT scanning facilities; spaces for physiotherapy and occupational therapy treatment; ophthalmology; paediatric services; dental services; a community mental health facility; a day hospital; and administrative accommodation.

Pictured: The new Primary Care Centre will rise to a height of nine storeys.