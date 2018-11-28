Work expected to begin on redevelopment of old Grove site in Tuam next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped work to redevelop the Grove site in Tuam will begin in the second quarter of next year.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum West where Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea said the project is vital for the area.

Officials advised the project will cost an estimated 10 million euro and there is a shortfall in funding of around 2.5 million euro.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…