Work begins on new 30-unit social housing development

Works have commenced on a new 30-unit social housing development in Clifden which is expected to be delivered within 18 months.

The ‘turn-key’ development, which was originally proposed by a private developer, has been purchased by the County Council and is expected to welcome its first residents in the first quarter of 2026.

The new estate, to be located on the Westport Road, consists of five three-bed units; eight one-bed units; three two-bed units; and 14 two-bed duplex units.

Minister for Housing, Daragh O’Brien, was in Clifden on Friday week last to turn the sod on the development which he said would consist of “high-quality homes which will make a real difference in the lives of families and individuals”.

Local Councillor Eileen Mannion (FG) said these much-needed units were a welcome addition to other social housing units which were recently completed in Clifden.

Th former St Joseph’s Convent School has been transformed into three separate estates – 18 houses in the Gort na gCloch estate and eight apartments in Gort na Gréine and Ard Aoibhinn.

“As Cathaoirleach, I signed the contracts for St Joseph’s in 2018 and the houses there have been filled since last year. Most of the apartments are now occupied too, with just two remaining to be fully allocated.

“These things take time, but it is welcome to see this new development moving at pace. They are doing trojan work clearing the site [on the Westport Road] and the Council only signed the contracts for it a couple of weeks ago,” said Cllr Mannion.

The St Joseph’s Development was opened to the public on Friday last during the Minister’s visit, she said, and members of the community were “blown away” by the high-quality development – a standard which she said would be replicated on the Westport Road.

“That development, which I worked long and hard on, has transformed a derelict building into something everyone can be proud of, and it’s now providing much-needed housing,” said Cllr Mannion.

With this success in the area of social housing, she said there should be a similar focus on delivering private and affordable housing in North Connemara.

“We need private and affordable housing schemes for people who don’t have land to build on and who want to buy a house in town.

“We have also delivered ten units in Roundstone and eleven in Letterfrack in recent times,” said Cllr Mannion.

Meanwhile, Minister O’Brien paid tribute to Galway County Council for progressing these developments.

“It is thanks to local authorities such as Galway County Council that we are now delivering more social homes than we have in decades,” he said.

Leas Cathaoirleach of the Connemara Municipal District, Cllr Gerry King (FF) said the 30-unit development was another boost to a rural district.

“The delivery of these new homes will enable families and individuals to become valuable members of the community where they will help sustain the town’s schools, businesses, clubs and local services,” said Cllr King.

The Council’s Chief Executive, Liam Conneally, said this development was happening alongside further social housing developments in Athenry, Portumna, Ardrahan, Ballinasloe, Loughrea and Tuam, with another already completed in Glenamaddy.

“The staff of the Housing Section are working hard to increase the amount of social housing construction delivered by the local authority and we hope to be able to announce new schemes under the Government’s Social Housing Investment Programme in the near future,” he said.

Pictured at the turning of the sod on a new 30-unit social housing development at Clifden, (from left) Cllr. Ollie Turner, Leas-Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Cllr. Eileen Mannion, and Cllr. Gerry King, Leas-Cathaoirleach of Connemara Municipal District. Photo Sean Mannion