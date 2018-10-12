Woodquay becomes city’s most expensive location for renters

Woodquay has overtaken Newcastle as the most expensive location in which to rent private accommodation in Galway City, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Tenants in private accommodation there were paying an average of around €1,217 per month in the second quarter of this year – that’s up 12% on a year earlier, when the figure stood at.

That means tenants in Woodquay are now paying an average of €1,600 extra per year to their landlords.

The latest statistics compiled by the CSO for the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) and Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) show that the average rent in the city now stands at €1,078 per month, up 5.4% from €1,023 a year earlier.

The figures are an average based on all accommodation types; apartments, semis and detached, with varying bedroom numbers.

This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article and a breakdown of rents in various parts of the city, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here.

