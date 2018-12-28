Wonderful family home is in turn-key condition

Sherry FitzGerald are handling the sale of a wonderful three-bed semi in Lackagh which was built in the early 2000s.

Woodlands is located in the heart of the village close to a wide range of amenities to include Supermarket, coffee shop, church, schools, creche, pharmacy and much more and is also just a short drive to Galway City centre.

Number 91 measures around 1,295 sq ft and consists of a bright entrance hall, spacious living room with open fireplace, kitchen/dining room with patio door to the rear garden, utility room, guest toilet and under stairs storage.

On the first floor there are three large bedrooms (one en suite) and the main bathroom.

This property is currently owner occupied and in turn key condition.

Selling agent Rachel O’Dowd said: “This would make a wonderful family home.”

The asking price is €258,000. The BER Rating is C2. For further information, contact Sherry FitzGerald on 091 569123.

