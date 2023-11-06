  • Services

Women in majority of high-ranked jobs in west and north Connemara

Women in majority of high-ranked jobs in west and north Connemara
Women are in a clear majority in the highest-ranked occupations in west and north Connemara, according to the latest Census.

The statistics show that 55% of those in professional, management, and director positions in four of the main towns and villages are female.


Máirtín Ó Catháin reports

 

