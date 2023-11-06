Women in majority of high-ranked jobs in west and north Connemara
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Women are in a clear majority in the highest-ranked occupations in west and north Connemara, according to the latest Census.
The statistics show that 55% of those in professional, management, and director positions in four of the main towns and villages are female.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Máirtín Ó Catháin reports
The post Women in majority of high-ranked jobs in west and north Connemara appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway Christmas Market opens this Friday for extended run
Galway Christmas Market is back this Friday for an extended run until January 7th. The 2023 marke...
‘The time is now’ to get moving on ‘Kingston lands’ recreation plan
The time ‘is now’ to get all the ducks in a row for the ‘Kingston lands’ recreation and amenity p...
Homelessness in Galway faces record high
A local housing charity has warned of a critical winter ahead after the number of people in Emerg...
Labour City Councillor echoes Party Leader’s call for ceasefire in Gaza
Labour Party Leader Ivana Bacik has called on all members of the party including local councillor...
Salthill-based man wins Teagasc forest photo competition
Adrian Nolan, who is living in Salthill, has taken home a top prize in Teagasc’s national p...
Two Galway winners announced at Annual Garda Youth Awards
Two Galway people were named as winners of awards at the Annual Garda Youth Awards held in the Mi...
Galway researcher leads project to map tiny life-forms in soil to prevent disease
A Galway researcher is leading an ambitious project to map tiny life forms in soil, in the hopes ...
Portumna native thrilled to be broadcasting from home ground at last
By his own admission, Galway Bay FM’s latest signing has been chasing the adrenaline of live radi...
Galway County Council dampens speculation that local service could be resumed
There is little chance of restoration of a fire station which provided cover for parts of North G...