Women are in a clear majority in the highest-ranked occupations in west and north Connemara, according to the latest Census.

The statistics show that 55% of those in professional, management, and director positions in four of the main towns and villages are female.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Máirtín Ó Catháin reports

The post Women in majority of high-ranked jobs in west and north Connemara appeared first on Galway Bay FM.