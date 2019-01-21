Woman who died in Clifden house fire named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The woman who died in a house fire in Clifden has been named locally as Teresa Cohill.

Emergency services attended the scene of the blaze at a housing estate at Tullyvoheen around 7 o’ clock last Friday evening.

Teresa Cohill’s body was discovered upstairs at the property.

She was in her 40s and originally from the Claddaghduff area and the community in Connemara has been left shaken by the tragedy.