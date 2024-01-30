  • Services

Woman who died after being hit by bus in London was from Cortoon

Published:

It’s been confirmed that the Galway woman who died after being hit by a bus in central London yesterday was from Cortoon.

Kathleen Finnegan was hit by a bus at London Victoria station just before 9am, with reports suggesting a double decker bus hit a bus shelter.

Emergency services attempted to save her life but she died at the scene.

Kathleen, who was 56 years old, was part of a well-known family in the Tuam area, which includes a sand business.

The post Woman who died after being hit by bus in London was from Cortoon appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

