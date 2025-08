This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A woman’s been taken to UHG following a crash at Bushypark on the outskirts of the city.

The two-car collision happened on the N59 Moycullen Road shortly after 3pm.

It’s not known how many people were in the cars, but a woman has been taken to UHG for treatment, and it’s understood her injuries are not life threatening.

The road was closed for a time but has now reopened.