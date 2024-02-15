Woman seeks High Court order preventing sale of Knocknacarra home by financial fund

A woman is seeking a High Court order prevening a financial fund and a receiver from trespassing or selling what she claims is her home in Knocknacarra.

The High Court heard auction signage went up outside the house earlier this month – and that auction is set to take place in the coming weeks.





Ms. Lucy Ewins contends that the defendants have wrongly entered her home at “The Rise” in Knocknacarra in recent weeks, changed the locks, and are trying to market the property for auction.

She also alleges that on one occasion, a representative of the defendants refused to leave and slept overnight in the sitting room.

She claims these actions amount to an unlawful trespass and a breach of her rights, including her right to privacy.

Lucy Ewins further claims she’s been the subject of intimidation and harassment by the defendents for several years.

It’s alleged that agents entered the property while she was away on holiday late last month, and identified themselves as plain clothes Gardaí to her family members.

In his sworn statement, Ms Ewins brother claimed they acted aggressively, demanded to inspect all rooms, threatened to break down a door, and caused distress to children in the house.

Ms Ewins is seeking injunctions against Promontoria Scariff Designated Activity Company and the appointed receiver, David O’ Connor.

In her sworn statement to the court, she said the property has been her principle private residence since 2014.

She said she, and her now estranged husband, had operated businesses in Galway and Dublin – which meant they resided at the Knocknacarra property and another in Rush, Co. Dublin.

She rejects claims that she resides at the property in Rush and insists she lives permanently in the Galway property since the breakdown of her marriage.

Judge Rory Mulcahy said he was not prepared to grant any orders in the action without hearing from the other side.

The matter was adjourned and will be heard again in the coming days.

