Woman ordered to stay out of Clifden

A woman with 82 previous convictions was ordered to stay out of Clifden as part of the conditions of her suspended sentence.

Margaret Thornton of 64 Clareview Park, Ballybane, pleaded guilty to engaging in aggressive behaviour on Market Street in Clifden on May 16 last. A charge of being drunk in public was withdrawn on the plea.

The court was told that the 58-year-old was shouting abuse at passersby and then directed her “choice language” at Gardaí when they tried to help her.

Her solicitor Olivia Traynor said her client had a huge difficulty with alcohol and had tried on numerous periods of her life to remain sober, with limited success.

“She’s not familiar to this court. She just wanted to get away from people and came her for the day,” remarked Ms Traynor.

Judge Mary Fahy said that coming up to Christmas the defendant would need to be careful.

Ms Traynor said she was currently in treatment for her addiction and was attending Alcoholics Anonymous. She had no ties with Clifden and would have no issue with a curfew preventing her from returning to the Connemara town.

“But it’s a day by day difficulty. She’s trying to deal with it and she’s had periods of sobriety.”

Superintendent Damien Flanagan revealed that the defendant had 82 previous convictions, 36 for public order offences, and in the past had received many suspended sentences.

Judge Fahy imposed one month in jail but suspended it for a year on condition she stay away from Clifden.