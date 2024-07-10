Woman missing from city located safe and well
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The post Woman missing from city located safe and well appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
City Council almost 30 percent behind housing targets for 2026
Galway City Council is almost 30 percent behind its targets for social and affordable homes by 20...
Inspection of IPAS centre in Salthill reveals full compliance with regulations
An inspection of the IPAS centre in Salthill has revealed full compliance with regulations. HIQA ...
Garda appeal over woman missing from city since yesterday
Gardaí are seeking the publics help in finding a woman missing from the city. Fiona Lennon, who&#...
Councillor hits out as temporary flood measures deemed unnecessary in Clarinbridge
A completed survey on potential flood defenses in Clarinbridge in the aftermath of Storm Debi isn...
Local councillor writes to Cabinet Ministers demanding action to help landowners remove roadside Ash Dieback trees
A Gort/Kinvara councillor has written to a number of Cabinet Ministers demanding action to help l...
Health Minister highlights 40% reduction in patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital
Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has seen a 40 percent reduction in patients on trolleys for t...
Train catering services to return on Galway-Dublin line by end of year
Irish Rail has confirmed to Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell that train catering services will retu...
Unemployment levels on the rise in Galway
Unemployment levels are on the rise in Galway, bucking the trend so far in 2024. Levels had been ...
Report hails the value of city’s unique out-of-hours mental health café
A Galway mental health café has been hailed as an international example of excellence. The Gal...