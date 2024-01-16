Woman in her eighties dies in three-car collision at N17 at Milltown
A woman in her eighties has died in today’s three-car collision on the N17 at Milltown.
Gardaí are investigating the collision involving a van and two cars, that occurred shortly after 10 this morning at Gortnagunned.
The elderly woman who died was a passenger in one of the cars.
The woman driving the car, who is in her forties, is being treated at UHG for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
The driver of the van, a man in his fifties, is being treated for serious injuries at UHG.
The driver of the second car, a woman in her twenties, was uninjured and received treatment at the scene.
The N17 at Milltown remains closed this tea-time with local diversions in place.
A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is ongoing.
Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N17 at Gortnagunned, Milltown, between 9:30am and 10am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, that’s a Tuam number 70840.
