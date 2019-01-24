Woman in her 80s dies following road crash

A woman in her 80s died following a crash in Loughrea this morning.

Shortly after 9am today (Thursday), Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of serious road traffic collision between two vehicles on the R446 at Kilrickle.

A female passenger in her 80s was removed by ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe where she died a short time later.

The other occupants of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries and were also removed to Portiuncula Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station 091 842870 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.